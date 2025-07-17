Press Release: Sen. Jerry Moran Supports Nomination of Ryan Kriegshauser as U.S. Attorney for Kansas

Senator Moran praises Ryan Kriegshauser's nomination as U.S. Attorney for Kansas, highlighting his qualifications and dedication to justice.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued a statement commending the nomination of Ryan Kriegshauser as the United States Attorney for the District of Kansas. Moran highlighted Kriegshauser's "extensive record of service," his experience in the justice system, and commitment to the rule of law, expressing confidence in his qualifications for the role.

Kriegshauser, a Navy veteran with experience as General Counsel at the Kansas Securities Commissioner and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, holds degrees from Georgetown University and the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He currently practices law and serves in the Navy Reserve.

