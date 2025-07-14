Press Release: Sen. Adam Schiff Leads 31 Senators in Opposition to "Food Security and Farm Protection Act" Impacting California’s Proposition 12

Senator Adam Schiff and 31 colleagues oppose the “Food Security and Farm Protection Act,” threatening California’s Proposition 12.

On July 14, 2025, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) led a coalition of 31 Senate colleagues in expressing strong opposition to the proposed "Food Security and Farm Protection Act" (S. 1326). This legislation aims to amend provisions in the upcoming Farm Bill, but Schiff and his colleagues argue it poses significant risks to state regulations, particularly California's Proposition 12. The lawmakers assert that the proposed act would undermine local food safety and animal welfare laws, stating that it threatens small farmers by limiting their ability to adhere to state standards while also opening the door to increased litigation.

The letter addressed to Senate Agriculture Committee leaders emphasizes that the act could dismiss numerous state laws designed to protect public health and safety, exempting food standards without providing federal replacements. Schiff remarked, “This legislation would have a sweeping impact if passed—threatening countless state laws and opening the floodgates to unnecessary litigation.” The letter also highlighted the investments made by farmers to comply with such laws and warned that federal preemption would disadvantage those who have adhered to local standards. The coalition of senators includes prominent figures such as Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand, reflecting a united stance against the legislation.

