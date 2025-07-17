Press Release: Sen. Adam Schiff Criticizes Trump and Senate Republicans for Cuts to Rural News Funding and Erosion of Congressional Authority

Senator Schiff criticizes Trump's funding cuts to rural news and global health programs, asserting threats to Congress' financial authority.

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized President Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Congress' budgetary authority, particularly regarding funding cuts to rural public broadcasting. Schiff emphasized that such cuts jeopardize essential services and compromise U.S. global leadership, especially in health and education.

In his statement, Schiff accused the Trump administration of systematically undermining Congress' role, stating, “Now, Donald Trump wants to add to the terrible cuts... and cede our nation’s leadership in the world to China.” He expressed concern that the approval of these funding reductions reflects a broader disregard for legislative authority.

Following the vote, Senate Republicans reportedly blocked Schiff’s amendment aimed at protecting global health funding from cuts, which has raised alarms about the potential impacts on critical services and initiatives.

Adam B. Schiff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Adam B. Schiff is worth $1.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 230th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schiff has approximately $768.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Adam B. Schiff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schiff.

Adam B. Schiff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Adam B. Schiff:

S.2219: A bill to amend the Inspector General Act of 1978 to establish an Office of Inspector General in the Executive Office of the President, and for other purposes.

S.2189: Equal Access to Reproductive Care Act

S.2188: ATF DATA Act

S.2143: Curbing Officials' Income and Nondisclosure (COIN) Act

S.2088: Firearm Destruction Licensure Act of 2025

S.1870: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

You can track bills proposed by Adam B. Schiff on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schiff.

Adam B. Schiff Fundraising

Adam B. Schiff recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 31st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.8% came from individual donors.

Schiff disclosed $1.3M of spending. This was the 22nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schiff disclosed $7.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 27th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Adam B. Schiff's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

