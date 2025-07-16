Press Release: Sen. Adam Schiff and Judiciary Democrats Criticize DOJ for Firing Ethics Office Director

Senator Schiff and Judiciary Democrats criticize the Justice Department's firing of its ethics office director, demanding accountability.

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, along with fellow Judiciary Committee Democrats, has criticized the Justice Department’s decision to terminate Joseph Tirrell, the head of its ethics office. They have demanded accountability from Attorney General Pam Bondi, asserting that this dismissal undermines ethical oversight and public confidence in the Department.

The letter sent by the Senators highlights concerns that the removal of career ethics officials compromises the integrity of the Department, particularly in light of commitments made during confirmation hearings to consult with ethics experts on conflict of interest matters. They request detailed explanations on the firing and plans to maintain ethical governance.

The letter indicates a broader concern regarding the systematic dismantling of ethics safeguards under the current administration, calling for immediate action to address these issues.

