Press Release: Sean Casten Leads 16 House Democrats in FOIA Request to EPA on Employee Firings and Policy Changes

Congressman Sean Casten and 16 House Democrats request EPA records on employee firings and enforcement practices through a FOIA request.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten, along with 16 House Democrats, submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They are seeking details regarding potential delays in enforcing public health standards and concerns over employee firings within the agency.

The request includes inquiries about EPA's interactions with interest groups, its pace of inspections, and the job statuses of agency staff. Casten emphasized the need for transparency to uphold commitments made during the confirmation of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The group aims to ensure that the EPA remains accountable in its operations and adherence to environmental laws amidst changes instituted by the current administration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sean Casten Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sean Casten is worth $3.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 184th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Casten has approximately $219.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sean Casten's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Casten.

Sean Casten Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sean Casten:

H.R.4394: To require the Secretary of the Treasury to develop a public-private partnership program to examine innovative anti-money laundering solutions for decentralized finance services, and for other purposes.

H.R.4161: Fair Calculations in Civil Damages Act of 2025

H.R.4125: Equal Voices Act

H.R.4124: Restoring Judicial Separation of Powers Act

H.R.4096: Financial Empowerment and Protection Act

H.R.2823: Climate Change Financial Risk Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Sean Casten on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Casten.

Sean Casten Fundraising

Sean Casten recently disclosed $349.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 204th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 67.8% came from individual donors.

Casten disclosed $245.9K of spending. This was the 174th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Casten disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 251st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sean Casten's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.