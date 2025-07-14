Press Release: Scott Requests Briefing on Department of Labor's Deregulatory Agenda

Ranking Member Scott requests a briefing on the Department of Labor's deregulatory agenda, expressing concerns about worker protections.

Quiver AI Summary

Ranking Member Robert C. “Bobby” Scott of the House Committee on Education and Workforce has sent a letter to Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer requesting a staff briefing on the Department of Labor's (DOL) recent deregulatory actions. Scott expressed concerns surrounding proposals that, according to him, might undermine core worker protections. The letter highlighted that the DOL has submitted over a dozen draft rulemakings for review, potentially targeting critical issues such as child labor rules and federal minimum wage and overtime protections for home care workers.

In his letter, Scott raised questions regarding the alignment of the DOL’s regulatory actions with its stated commitments to worker safety and child protection, stating, “There is a need for an examination of how your stated commitment to protecting children and workers squares with what appears to be a plan to reduce those very protections.” He requested the briefing within one week to clarify how the DOL's efforts correspond with its priorities in light of earlier statements made by Secretary Chavez-DeRemer during a committee hearing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.9M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 225th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $879.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.3997: Protecting Children Act

H.R.3606: Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.3605: Strength in Diversity Act of 2025

H.R.3522: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2025

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

H.R.1954: Do No Harm Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Fundraising

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott recently disclosed $38.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 570th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 16.0% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $115.1K of spending. This was the 377th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $86.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 700th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.