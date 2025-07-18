Press Release: Scott Franklin Supports FY26 Defense Bill Aimed at Strengthening Military Readiness

Scott Franklin supports the FY26 Defense Bill, emphasizing military readiness and investment in advanced defense technologies.

On July 18, 2025, Congressman Scott Franklin (FL-18) announced his support for the FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill after its passage in the House. He described the legislation as a necessary shift from previous spending priorities, claiming it returns focus to military readiness and effectiveness over what he termed political agendas.

Franklin emphasized that the bill aims to enhance military capabilities with investments in advanced technologies and infrastructure, directly benefiting Florida's military presence. He also mentioned improvements for service members, including reducing relocations and increasing pay for junior enlisted personnel.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Franklin pledged to ensure taxpayer funds are used effectively, supporting national defense while eliminating unnecessary expenditures.

Scott Franklin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Scott Franklin is worth $25.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 39th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Franklin has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Scott Franklin's net worth

Scott Franklin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Scott Franklin:

H.R.3185: Personnel Integrity in Veterans Affairs Act of 2025

H.R.2770: TAME Extreme Weather and Wildfires Act

H.R.2297: Taxpayer-Funded Union Time Transparency Act

H.R.1466: Cardiac Arrest Survival Act of 2025

H.R.1248: Ensuring Continuity in Veterans Health Act

H.R.1192: To ensure that Big Cypress National Preserve may not be designated as wilderness or as a component of the National Wilderness Preservation System, and for other purposes.

bills proposed by Scott Franklin

Scott Franklin Fundraising

Scott Franklin recently disclosed $92.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 629th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.6% came from individual donors.

Franklin disclosed $102.0K of spending. This was the 504th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Franklin disclosed $586.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 428th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Scott Franklin's fundraising

