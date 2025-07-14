Press Release: Schumer Urges Reinstatement of Funding for UAlbany's Weather Tracking System Amid Cuts by Trump Administration

Senator Schumer urges reversal of funding cuts to UAlbany's weather tracking system, emphasizing safety amid extreme weather.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has criticized the recent decision by the Trump Administration to cancel a $3 million grant that supports New York State's advanced regional weather early warning systems, specifically targeting the University at Albany's Mesonet program. Schumer expressed concern that the cuts would undermine New York's capacity to effectively monitor extreme weather, a sentiment underscored by the ongoing challenges posed by climate change. He stated, “Cutting funding for New York’s weather tracking system is a recipe for disaster," emphasizing the critical role this program plays in storm prediction and emergency management.

Schumer highlighted the importance of the Mesonet program, which consists of 127 weather observation stations across New York, providing real-time data to emergency responders and forecasters. He asserted that enhanced funding is essential to improving technology for weather hazard warnings, especially in light of recent severe weather events, such as the devastating floods in Texas. Schumer urged Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to reverse the funding cuts, arguing that investing in advance warning systems is crucial for public safety and disaster preparedness.

