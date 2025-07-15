Press Release: Schumer Urges Army to Reverse Decision to Shut Down Clarkson University's ROTC Program

Senator Schumer urges the Army to reverse its decision to shut down Clarkson University's ROTC program, impacting local cadets.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has called on the Army to reverse its decision to shut down the ROTC program at Clarkson University, known as the "Golden Knight" Battalion, which is the only Army ROTC unit in the North Country. Schumer argues that this move would force approximately 45 cadets to choose between continuing their education at Clarkson or transferring to another institution with an ROTC program.

In a statement, Schumer emphasized the program's significance, noting it has produced over 1,600 commissioned officers and serves cadets from nearby colleges. He expressed concern that the inactivation of such a successful unit would negatively impact officer recruitment and training for the Army, particularly at a time when it seeks to increase enlistment.

In his letter to Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll, Schumer requested clarification on the data and criteria used to determine the program's closure and urged the Army to reconsider its decision for the benefit of cadets and the military's operational readiness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Charles E. Schumer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Charles E. Schumer is worth $1.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 229th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schumer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Charles E. Schumer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schumer.

Charles E. Schumer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Charles E. Schumer:

S.2009: Charles B. Rangel Congressional Gold Medal Act

S.1929: SEPSIS Act

S.1804: Presidential Airlift Security Act of 2025

S.1741: Truth in Tariffs Act

S.1263: Operational Security Act of 2025

S.877: Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act

You can track bills proposed by Charles E. Schumer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schumer.

Charles E. Schumer Fundraising

Charles E. Schumer recently disclosed $116.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 435th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Schumer disclosed $434.2K of spending. This was the 71st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schumer disclosed $9.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Charles E. Schumer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.