Press Release: Schumer Secures $54 Million for New Operations Alert Facility at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Senator Schumer announces $54 million authorization for a new operations facility at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced the authorization of $54 million in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act for the construction of a new Combined Operations Alert Facility (COAF) at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (NFARS). Schumer stated that the funding will enhance command and control operations, improve communication among units, and streamline operations.

Schumer emphasized the necessity of centralizing the operational functions of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, which are currently spread across outdated facilities. He aims to secure additional funding through the upcoming defense appropriations bill and has previously obtained $2.8 million for the facility's design.

Highlighting NFARS's importance as a major employer in Niagara County, Schumer reiterated his commitment to ensuring continued federal investment to maintain and upgrade the facility, which has been vital to national strategic capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

