Press Release: Schumer and Gillibrand Announce $21 Million in Federal Funding for 16 New York Airports

Schumer and Gillibrand announced over $21 million in federal funding for upgrades at 16 New York airports.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $21 million in federal funding for improvements at 16 airports across New York State. This funding, allocated through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, aims to enhance safety, modernize facilities, and improve the passenger experience.

Schumer emphasized the importance of maintaining regional airports as "gateways for commerce, tourism, and vital connectors for residents." Gillibrand echoed this sentiment, stating the funding will support essential upgrades that ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for all.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Charles E. Schumer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Charles E. Schumer is worth $1.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 229th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schumer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Charles E. Schumer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schumer.

Charles E. Schumer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Charles E. Schumer:

S.2009: Charles B. Rangel Congressional Gold Medal Act

S.1929: SEPSIS Act

S.1804: Presidential Airlift Security Act of 2025

S.1741: Truth in Tariffs Act

S.1263: Operational Security Act of 2025

S.877: Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act

You can track bills proposed by Charles E. Schumer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schumer.

Charles E. Schumer Fundraising

Charles E. Schumer recently disclosed $116.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 435th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Schumer disclosed $434.2K of spending. This was the 71st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schumer disclosed $9.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Charles E. Schumer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.