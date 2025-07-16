Press Release: Schmidt Addresses Advance of National Defense Authorization Act by House Armed Services Committee

Congressman Derek Schmidt supports the House Armed Services Committee's advancement of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

Congressman Derek Schmidt (KS-02) praised the advancement of H.R. 3838, the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), by the House Armed Services Committee. He stated that the bill aims to overhaul the Department of Defense's acquisition process to improve military adaptability in a changing global landscape.

Schmidt emphasized, “The United States military is the best in the world; our legislation ensures it stays that way.” He noted the legislation’s goals include enhancing military readiness and servicemembers’ quality of life while promoting global peace through strength.

The NDAA is particularly significant for Kansas's Second District, which hosts various military operations, including the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley and the Kansas National Guard units, highlighting the area's military importance.

