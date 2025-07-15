Press Release: Schatz Warns Republican Tax Law Could Lead to Loss of Health Care, Food Assistance, and Rural Hospital Closures

Senator Brian Schatz criticizes the Republican tax law, predicting millions will lose healthcare and food assistance.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) has criticized the recently enacted Republican tax law, claiming it will have severe consequences for millions of Americans. He argues that over 17 million people, including 9 million on Medicaid, could lose their health care coverage, while rural hospitals may face closures due to reduced funding.

Schatz asserts that health care costs will increase, with estimated monthly premiums skyrocketing for many Americans. Additionally, he highlights that nearly 5 million individuals could lose nutritional assistance, resulting in profound challenges for low-income families.

The senator emphasized that he will continue to speak out against these changes, stating, “We are not going to stop talking about this until it is repealed.” He called the law a “wealth transfer from the poor to the rich,” underscoring the ongoing debate over its implications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Brian Schatz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Brian Schatz is worth $4.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 150th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schatz has approximately $298.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Brian Schatz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schatz.

Brian Schatz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Brian Schatz:

S.2253: A bill to increase consumer protection with respect to negative options in all media, including on the internet, and for other purposes.

S.2127: Wall Street Tax Act of 2025

S.2073: State Public Option Act

S.1624: PATCH Act

S.1471: Climate Change Financial Risk Act of 2025

S.1378: TAME Extreme Weather and Wildfires Act

You can track bills proposed by Brian Schatz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schatz.

Brian Schatz Fundraising

Brian Schatz recently disclosed $155.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 373rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 84.2% came from individual donors.

Schatz disclosed $76.2K of spending. This was the 491st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schatz disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 148th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Brian Schatz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

