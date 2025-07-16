Press Release: Schatz Calls for Rejection of Trump's Proposed Cuts to Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

Senator Brian Schatz criticizes proposed cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting, asserting Congress controls funding, not Trump.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) criticized proposed cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting in a recent statement, urging his colleagues to reject a Republican-backed $9 billion rescissions bill. He highlighted the negative impact on essential services and accused the bill of undermining America's role in global health and emergency communications.

Senator Schatz emphasized that Congress, as the legislative branch, should control funding decisions, stating, “This bill reduces funding for Ukraine. It reduces funding for global health.” He expressed concern over the precedent set by deferring too readily to presidential authority regarding budgetary matters.

Schatz concluded by advocating for a return to bipartisan cooperation in the appropriations process, asserting, "We have agency tonight to reestablish that. We are the Article One branch of government, and that means something." He called for lawmakers to resist pressure and uphold their constitutional duties.

