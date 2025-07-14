Press Release: Sanders, Welch, and Van Hollen Express Solidarity with MK Ayman Odeh Amid Expulsion Threat from Israeli Parliament

Senators Sanders, Welch, and Van Hollen express solidarity with MK Ayman Odeh amid expulsion efforts from the Israeli Parliament.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, and Chris Van Hollen issued a statement on July 13, 2025, expressing solidarity with MK Ayman Odeh, following an impeachment vote by the Israeli Knesset House Committee aimed at removing him from office. The senators condemned the intended expulsion, arguing that it undermines democratic principles and freedom of expression. They highlighted Odeh’s long-standing advocacy for peace and justice, asserting that the expulsion effort is a reaction to his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and for a political resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In their statement, they emphasized that in any democracy, elected officials should be able to voice their opinions without fear of retribution. They described the move against Odeh as not only a personal attack but as a threat to democracy and pluralism, calling on Knesset members to reject the motion for expulsion. The senators asserted the importance of protecting the rights of all lawmakers and reiterated the necessity of promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions in times of conflict.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

