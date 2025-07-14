Press Release: Sanders Declares Climate Change is Not a Hoax in Response to President Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders issued a statement rejecting claims that climate change is a hoax, emphasizing its urgent impacts.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a statement on July 13, 2025, expressing concerns about climate change and its impact on the planet. Sanders highlighted the warming trends, noting that the past decade has recorded the highest temperatures and that 2024 was the hottest year documented. He cited various extreme weather events, including the recent heat wave affecting nearly 190 million Americans and several natural disasters linked to climate change. "It’s easy to ignore the extraordinary planetary crisis we face from climate change," Sanders stated, emphasizing the necessity of addressing the issue and criticizing President Trump for dismissing climate change initiatives and the last remaining State Department employees focused on climate matters.

In his statement, Sanders pointed out that public awareness of climate change is rising, with a Yale University study indicating that about 64% of Americans believe global warming affects U.S. weather. He warned that the President's actions jeopardize not only environmental conditions but also national security, framing the crisis as a matter of both ecological sustainability and political responsibility. "Donald Trump is putting the planet and future generations at risk for the short-term profits of his fossil fuel executive friends," he concluded.

Bernard Sanders Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Bernard Sanders is worth $955.0K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 296th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sanders has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Bernard Sanders Net Worth

Bernard Sanders Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bernard Sanders:

S.2087: No War Against Iran Act

S.2068: End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act

S.1818: Prescription Drug Price Relief Act of 2025

S.1730: Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability Act of 2025

S.1332: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

S.939: Medicare Dental, Hearing, and Vision Expansion Act of 2025

Bernard Sanders Fundraising

Bernard Sanders Fundraising

Bernard Sanders recently disclosed $11.4M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Sanders disclosed $3.2M of spending. This was the 8th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Sanders disclosed $19.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bernard Sanders's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

