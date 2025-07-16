Press Release: Sánchez Criticizes Trump Administration's Section 301 Trade Investigation of Brazil

Sánchez criticizes the Trump administration's trade investigation of Brazil, calling it politically motivated and anti-democratic.

AI Summary

Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez, Ranking Member of the Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, criticized the Trump administration's announcement of a Section 301 trade investigation into Brazil, calling it "politically motivated" and "anti-democratic." She claims the investigation is driven by the president's personal grievances and political interests.

Sánchez specifically pointed to Trump's letter highlighting issues with Brazil's treatment of his political allies and the nation's anti-corruption efforts, stating that such actions undermine fair trade practices. She urged Congress to reclaim trade authority and address the president's alleged abuses of power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

