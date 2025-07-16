Press Release: Sam Liccardo Advocates for Democratic Innovation Agenda in Op-Ed

Sam Liccardo advocates for a new Democratic innovation agenda in The Mercury News, opposing Trump's anti-innovation policies.

Quiver AI Summary

Washington, D.C. – Sam Liccardo, Chair of the New Dem Innovation & Technology Working Group, published an op-ed in The Mercury News advocating for Democrats to create a new innovation agenda. He argues this is necessary to counter President Trump’s perceived anti-innovation stance and to reestablish ties with Silicon Valley tech leaders.

Liccardo mentions the importance of modifying the tax code to promote technological advancements, investing in workforce development, and dismantling regulatory barriers. He asserts that innovation is essential for addressing various global challenges, including climate change and economic disparity.

The full op-ed, titled "Democrats need an innovation agenda to win back Silicon Valley tech leaders," can be read online. Liccardo emphasizes that bipartisan cooperation is crucial for successful innovation policy to ensure America's competitiveness in the global arena.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sam Liccardo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sam Liccardo is worth $8.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 107th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Liccardo has approximately $601.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sam Liccardo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Liccardo.

Sam Liccardo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sam Liccardo:

H.R.4274: To limit the imposition of excise taxes and fees on money transmitting businesses, and for other purposes.

H.R.3454: Protecting Our Constitution and Communities Act

H.R.2371: Scarper Ridge Golden Gate National Recreation Area Boundary Adjustment Act

H.R.1712: MEME Act

You can track bills proposed by Sam Liccardo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Liccardo.

Sam Liccardo Fundraising

Sam Liccardo recently disclosed $442.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 159th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 75.0% came from individual donors.

Liccardo disclosed $369.2K of spending. This was the 107th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Liccardo disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 176th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sam Liccardo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

