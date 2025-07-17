Press Release: Ross, Schrier, Trahan, Castor, and Fletcher Propose Legislation to Ensure Access to FDA-Approved Medicines

Congresswomen introduce legislation to ensure access to FDA-approved medications amidst threats to reproductive and essential health drugs.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswomen Deborah Ross and her colleagues introduced the "Right to FDA-Approved Medicines Act," aiming to ensure access to medications approved by the FDA. This legislation seeks to clarify that state laws cannot restrict access to these drugs, particularly in light of recent attempts to limit access to mifepristone and other critical medications.

The bill comes amid concerns that state-level restrictions could endanger access to various FDA-approved treatments, including birth control and vaccines. Each Congresswoman emphasized the importance of protecting patients' rights and aligning healthcare decisions with scientific evidence, rather than political agendas.

The proposed legislation includes provisions to affirm individuals' rights to FDA-approved medications, protect healthcare providers from state penalties, and prevent state interference in access to these drugs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Deborah K. Ross Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Deborah K. Ross is worth $5.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 137th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ross has approximately $1.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Deborah K. Ross's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ross.

Deborah K. Ross Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Deborah K. Ross:

H.R.4416: To establish in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a program to improve precipitation forecasts, and for other purposes.

H.R.3994: Understanding Student Parent Outcomes Act of 2025

H.R.2980: Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act of 2025

H.R.2886: Defend our Coast Act

H.R.2079: Insurance Fraud Accountability Act

You can track bills proposed by Deborah K. Ross on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ross.

Deborah K. Ross Fundraising

Deborah K. Ross recently disclosed $253.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 345th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 52.7% came from individual donors.

Ross disclosed $223.0K of spending. This was the 237th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ross disclosed $936.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 312th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Deborah K. Ross's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.