Press Release: Rosen Questions UN Ambassador Nominee Mike Waltz Over Continued Salary After Removal from National Security Role

Senator Jacky Rosen questions UN Ambassador nominee Mike Waltz about continued White House salary after his removal from National Security Advisor role.

Quiver AI Summary

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) criticized UN Ambassador nominee Mike Waltz for continuing to receive a White House salary after being removed as National Security Advisor months prior. Rosen quoted reports indicating Waltz was still paid while he claimed he was not formally dismissed.

Rosen pressed Waltz on his ongoing salary, questioning the integrity of his assurances about managing waste at the UN. Waltz countered that the reports were misleading and maintained he was not fired, stating his continued advisory role.

The hearing highlighted concerns about transparency and accountability in government roles as Rosen emphasized the importance of clarifying Waltz's employment status and salary situation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jacky Rosen is worth $15.0M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jacky Rosen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jacky Rosen:

S.2220: A bill to expand presumptions of exposure by members of the Armed Forces to toxic substances, and for other purposes.

S.2218: A bill to provide a combat status identifier equivalent for remotely piloted aircraft crew who conduct combat operations.

S.1936: Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act of 2025

S.1935: Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act

S.1851: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

S.1786: One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jacky Rosen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $205.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 303rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $1.1M of spending. This was the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $963.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 248th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jacky Rosen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

