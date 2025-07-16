Press Release: Rosen and Cortez Masto Request Release of $7 Billion in Federal Funding for K-12 Education

Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto urge the Trump administration to release $7 billion for K-12 education funding.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, alongside Senator Ruben Gallego, have sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting the release of nearly $7 billion in federal funding for K-12 public schools, which includes over $60 million for Nevada. The funds were reportedly frozen, affecting various educational programs.

The Senators emphasized the importance of the withheld funds, stating they support critical initiatives like teacher recruitment and services for English learners. They expressed that withholding these funds could interrupt essential educational services for students and families.

Rosen has a history of opposing policies she views as detrimental to public education, including previous attempts by the Trump administration to cut funding and dismantle education initiatives. The full letter detailing their request can be accessed through a link provided in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jacky Rosen is worth $15.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jacky Rosen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jacky Rosen:

S.2220: A bill to expand presumptions of exposure by members of the Armed Forces to toxic substances, and for other purposes.

S.2218: A bill to provide a combat status identifier equivalent for remotely piloted aircraft crew who conduct combat operations.

S.1936: Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act of 2025

S.1935: Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act

S.1851: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

S.1786: One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jacky Rosen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $205.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 303rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $1.1M of spending. This was the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $963.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 248th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jacky Rosen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.