Press Release: Rob Menéndez Hosts Roundtable on Transportation Challenges for Latino Communities

Menéndez and the CHC held a roundtable on transport challenges affecting Latino communities, emphasizing equitable infrastructure investment.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Rob Menéndez, Vice Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), hosted a roundtable in Washington, D.C. with CHC members and transportation experts to discuss the challenges faced by Latinx communities regarding transportation and infrastructure.

The discussions emphasized the need for reliable and accessible public transportation, highlighting how it impacts access to jobs and essential services for Latinx residents. Menéndez stated that the conversation aimed to explore ways to create equitable transportation systems that can benefit all communities.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, CHC Chair, noted the disproportionate effects of climate change on Latinx communities and stressed the importance of infrastructure investments for equity and resilience. The roundtable included various congressional members and policy advocates from leading organizations focused on transportation and environmental issues.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert Menendez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert Menendez is worth $1.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 277th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Menendez has approximately $534.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert Menendez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

Robert Menendez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert Menendez:

H.R.2949: Working Families Task Force Act of 2025

H.R.2511: Sarah Katz Caffeine Safety Act

H.R.1717: Communications Security Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert Menendez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

Robert Menendez Fundraising

Robert Menendez recently disclosed $224.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 385th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.0% came from individual donors.

Menendez disclosed $108.3K of spending. This was the 472nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Menendez disclosed $432.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 501st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert Menendez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

