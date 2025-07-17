Press Release: Rob Menendez Hosts Congressional Hispanic Caucus Roundtable on Transportation Issues Affecting Latino Communities

Congressional Hispanic Caucus hosted a roundtable on transportation challenges affecting Latino communities, emphasizing equity and infrastructure resilience.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Rob Menendez, Vice Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), led a roundtable dialogue in Washington, D.C., with CHC members and transportation stakeholders to address transportation systems' effects on Latino communities. The conversation emphasized the importance of equitable access to public transportation and infrastructure investments.

During the event, Menendez stated, "Latino communities are more likely to rely on public transportation to access jobs, health care, and other essential services." CHC Chair Adriano Espaillat added that despite Latino contributions to infrastructure, they often face barriers to access the benefits.

The roundtable included various lawmakers and policy advocates, such as Rep. Rick Larsen and representatives from organizations like UnidosUS and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Participants discussed strategies for infrastructure resiliency, addressing climate change, and ensuring equitable resources for Latino communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert Menendez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert Menendez is worth $1.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 277th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Menendez has approximately $534.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert Menendez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

Robert Menendez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert Menendez:

H.R.2949: Working Families Task Force Act of 2025

H.R.2511: Sarah Katz Caffeine Safety Act

H.R.1717: Communications Security Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert Menendez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

Robert Menendez Fundraising

Robert Menendez recently disclosed $224.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 385th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.0% came from individual donors.

Menendez disclosed $108.3K of spending. This was the 472nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Menendez disclosed $432.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 501st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert Menendez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

