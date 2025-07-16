Press Release: Rob Bresnahan Praises $25 Billion Investment by Blackstone Infrastructure in Northeastern Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan announces Blackstone Infrastructure's $25 billion investment in Northeastern Pennsylvania's natural gas power plants.

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (PA-08) has issued a statement celebrating Blackstone Infrastructure's announcement of a $25 billion investment in Northeastern Pennsylvania. This investment is aimed at constructing new natural gas power plants, which is expected to create around 6,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs over a decade.

Bresnahan emphasized the potential of Northeastern Pennsylvania, stating, “Our region is full of untapped power, and is more than ready for new growth, investments, and opportunities.” The energy generated will support the country’s increasing digital needs, according to the announcement made at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.

