Press Release: Rob Bresnahan Announces $3 Million Grant for Pocono Mountains Airport Development

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan, Jr. announced a $3 million grant for a T-Hangar at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport.

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (PA-08) has announced a $3 million federal grant to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania aimed at facilitating the construction of a T-Hangar building at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport (MPO). Bresnahan remarked, "This grant is a win for Monroe County and the entire Pocono region," emphasizing that the investment will enhance local airport infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and support the economy.

The project is intended to increase aircraft storage capacity and bolster general aviation operations at MPO, which plays a crucial role in the region's transportation network, including emergency response efforts. MPO Chairman Dave Moyer expressed appreciation for the funding, stating that it "strengthens our airport and the Pocono community." The grant is part of the Federal Aviation Administration's ongoing commitment to modernizing airport infrastructure across the United States. Originally requested by former Rep. Matt Cartwright, the funding was supported by Bresnahan in his ongoing efforts as a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

