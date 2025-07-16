Press Release: Risch, Crapo, and Schmitt Propose Federal Legislation to Enhance Penalties for Assaults on First Responders

U.S. Senators introduce legislation increasing penalties for assaults on first responders, following recent violent attacks in Idaho.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, and Eric Schmitt have introduced the Graham Hoffman Act, aimed at making it a federal crime to assault first responders. The bill is a response to a recent violent attack on first responders in North Idaho that resulted in the deaths of two firefighters and left another injured.

Senator Risch noted the act "is commonsense legislation" to penalize those who harm first responders, while Senator Crapo emphasized the need for stronger laws to deter such violence. The legislation is named in honor of Graham Hoffman, a firefighter-paramedic who was killed in April 2025.

In addition to Risch and Crapo, the bill is co-sponsored by several other senators from both parties. The effort seeks to ensure that offenders face significant federal penalties for their actions against those who serve the community.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that James E. Risch is worth $54.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $899.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track James E. Risch's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by James E. Risch:

S.2251: A bill to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to prevent the use of funds under such Act to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology, and for other purposes.

S.1902: ETAP Act of 2025

S.1801: International Nuclear Energy Act of 2025

S.1774: Protecting Minors in Federal Health Plans Act

S.1698: Small Business Disaster Coordination Act

S.1612: No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by James E. Risch on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Fundraising

James E. Risch recently disclosed $520.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 122nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $163.1K of spending. This was the 288th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 88th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track James E. Risch's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.