Press Release: Ricketts Emphasizes Need for Snapback Sanctions Against Iran in Meeting with U.N. Ambassador Nominee Michael Waltz

Senator Pete Ricketts emphasized the need for snapback sanctions against Iran during a Senate hearing with Michael Waltz.

Quiver AI Summary

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Senator Pete Ricketts emphasized the necessity of snapback sanctions against Iran. In his discussion with Michael Waltz, the U.N. Ambassador nominee, Ricketts urged collaboration with allies to implement these sanctions. He argued that Iran's claims of pursuing a peaceful nuclear program were unsubstantiated, advocating for a complete halt of enrichment facilities.

Ricketts also addressed the issue of anti-Semitism at the United Nations, highlighting the disparity in resolutions targeting Israel compared to other nations. He questioned the lack of calls for Hamas to surrender, suggesting that such a demand could pave the way for peace and stability in Gaza.

The hearing included the nominations of John Arrigo, Christine Toretti, and Michael Waltz for various ambassadorial positions. Ricketts' comments reflected ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear intentions and broader geopolitical challenges in the region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pete Ricketts is worth $181.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 8th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $103.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pete Ricketts's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

You can track bills proposed by Pete Ricketts on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Fundraising

Pete Ricketts recently disclosed $244.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 267th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 33.2% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $206.7K of spending. This was the 185th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ricketts disclosed $827.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 291st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pete Ricketts's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.