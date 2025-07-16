Press Release: Ricketts and Colleagues Advocate for Stable AI Regulations to Enhance U.S. Global Position

Senator Ricketts and colleagues request stable AI regulations from Secretary Lutnick to maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and several colleagues have appealed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for a regulatory framework that would solidify the United States' position in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The letter emphasizes the need for proactive measures to enhance American innovation while restricting adversaries' access to advanced technology.

Ricketts stated, "We can only win the AI race with Communist China if we are wisely limiting our foreign adversary’s opportunities to develop frontier AI." The letter also critiques the Biden Administration’s AI Diffusion Rule, which they argue obstructed innovation and partnerships with allies, urging its repeal to foster a competitive environment.

Other senators who signed the letter include Kevin Cramer, John Kennedy, James Lankford, and Rick Scott. The letter reflects ongoing concerns regarding securing America's technological leadership against global adversaries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pete Ricketts is worth $181.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 8th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $104.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pete Ricketts's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

You can track bills proposed by Pete Ricketts on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Fundraising

Pete Ricketts recently disclosed $244.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 267th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 33.2% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $206.7K of spending. This was the 185th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ricketts disclosed $827.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 291st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pete Ricketts's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.