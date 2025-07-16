Press Release: Rick Larsen Secures $2 Million Federal Grant for Improvements to Everett Rail Yard in Snohomish County

Snohomish County receives $2 million from the DOT to enhance rail services at the Everett Intermodal Yard.

Quiver AI Summary

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Snohomish County a $2 million grant for the Everett Intermodal Yard and Curve Improvements project. The funding aims to enhance rail shipping capabilities, safety, and reliability for both freight and passenger service, benefiting BNSF freight trains and Amtrak Cascades.

Representative Rick Larsen, who facilitated the funding request, stated, “In Northwest Washington state, infrastructure means jobs.” County leaders, including Executive Dave Somers, emphasized the grant's importance in improving operations and sustainability for the community.

Since 2022, Larsen has secured a total of $105.9 million in BUILD grants for various regional projects, demonstrating ongoing support for infrastructure improvements in local communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Rick Larsen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick Larsen is worth $1.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 265th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Larsen has approximately $223.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rick Larsen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larsen.

Rick Larsen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick Larsen:

H.R.3773: PROTECT Act of 2025

H.R.3477: Ensuring Airline Resiliency to Reduce Delays and Cancellations Act

H.R.2860: Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Rick Larsen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larsen.

Rick Larsen Fundraising

Rick Larsen recently disclosed $331.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 223rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 36.8% came from individual donors.

Larsen disclosed $192.5K of spending. This was the 236th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Larsen disclosed $414.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 449th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rick Larsen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.