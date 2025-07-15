Press Release: Rick Larsen Calls for Legal Access for Detained Portland Family as Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order

Representative Rick Larsen advocates for a Portland family's legal counsel access, following a judge's temporary restraining order.

U.S. Representative Rick Larsen announced that a federal judge has issued an emergency temporary restraining order preventing the removal of the Merlos family, who have been detained in Ferndale, Washington, without access to legal counsel for two weeks. The family includes four U.S. citizen children from Portland, Oregon.

The judge's order follows a lawsuit filed by the family’s attorney, Jill Nedved, supported by the ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center, demanding access to counsel. Larsen and other lawmakers previously urged the Department of Homeland Security to ensure the family could consult with their attorney.

In a statement, Larsen expressed concern over the family's detention, noting, "It is unconscionable that Ms. Merlos and her citizen children have not received access to legal counsel." He affirmed his commitment to advocating for the family’s rights and presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Rick Larsen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick Larsen is worth $1.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 274th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Larsen has approximately $268.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rick Larsen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larsen.

Rick Larsen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick Larsen:

H.R.3773: PROTECT Act of 2025

H.R.3477: Ensuring Airline Resiliency to Reduce Delays and Cancellations Act

H.R.2860: Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Rick Larsen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larsen.

Rick Larsen Fundraising

Rick Larsen recently disclosed $186.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 326th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 38.6% came from individual donors.

Larsen disclosed $158.4K of spending. This was the 264th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Larsen disclosed $275.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 513th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rick Larsen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

