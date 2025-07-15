Press Release: Reschenthaler, Deluzio, and Joyce Propose Legislation to Move Department of Energy Office to Pennsylvania

Bipartisan legislation introduced to move the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy to Pennsylvania for better industry collaboration.

Representatives Guy Reschenthaler, Chris Deluzio, and John Joyce introduced bipartisan legislation to move the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This initiative follows the introduction of a companion bill in the Senate by Senators McCormick and Fetterman.

They assert that relocating the office will enhance collaboration with local energy industries, with Reschenthaler stating, "The fossil fuel workforce of southwestern Pennsylvania should be leading and developing our nation’s energy policies."

Deluzio emphasized Pennsylvania’s energy legacy, expressing pride in the legislation aimed at lowering energy costs and creating jobs, while Joyce highlighted the importance of local engagement from DOE officials for effective decision-making.

