Press Release: Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna Propose Epstein Files Transparency Act to Push for House Vote

Reps. Massie and Khanna propose a House vote for public release of Jeffrey Epstein files through the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have introduced the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) aiming to compel a House vote on the public release of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein. If the House does not address the issue within seven legislative days, a discharge petition will be initiated.

Massie stated, "We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes," emphasizing the need for transparency. The EFTA will require 218 signatures from House Members to enforce a vote on the legislation.

For further details, the text of H.Res.581, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is available online, with Massie urging constituents to inquire why their representatives do not support the discharge petition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Thomas Massie Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Thomas Massie is worth $3.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 189th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Massie has approximately $26.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Thomas Massie's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Massie.

Thomas Massie Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Thomas Massie:

H.R.3795: Gold Reserve Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2356: Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act

H.R.2267: NICS Data Reporting Act

H.R.1846: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act

H.R.1643: SAFER Voter Act

H.R.1233: To prohibit the obligation or expenditure of Federal funds for disinformation research grants, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Thomas Massie on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Massie.

Thomas Massie Fundraising

Thomas Massie recently disclosed $584.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 8th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Massie disclosed $95.7K of spending. This was the 48th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Massie disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Thomas Massie's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.