Press Release: Reps. Sherman, Lucas, Calvert, Kamlager-Dove, and Moore Introduce Bipartisan Commemorative Coin Legislation for 2028 and 2034 Olympic Games

Bipartisan legislation introduced to mint commemorative coins for the 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games in the U.S.

Representatives Brad Sherman, Frank Lucas, Ken Calvert, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and Blake Moore have introduced bipartisan legislation to commemorate the upcoming 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This initiative, known as the America’s Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coins Act, involves minting new commemorative coins.

The proposed act directs the U.S. Treasury to issue various coins without costing taxpayers, using proceeds to support the Olympic events and youth sports programs. Senators Padilla, Curtis, Schiff, and Mullin are sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate.

Supporters of the bill emphasize the importance of highlighting the dedication of American athletes and the significance of hosting these Games. They aim to ensure that Los Angeles and Salt Lake City are well-prepared for their respective events.

Congress members stress that the coins will celebrate the athletes and bolster the values and legacy surrounding the Olympic Games. The initiative has garnered strong bipartisan support, reflecting a collective commitment to both events.

