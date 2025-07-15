Press Release: Reps. Obernolte, Whitesides, Fong, and Correa Reintroduce Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act

Representatives reintroduced a bill to enhance NOAA's forecasting of atmospheric rivers and improve storm preparedness.

Quiver AI Summary

This week, Representatives Jay Obernolte, George Whitesides, Vince Fong, and Lou Correa reintroduced the Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act. The legislation aims to enhance the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) capabilities in tracking and predicting atmospheric rivers, which pose increasing risks of severe flooding and other dangers in California.

Rep. Jay Obernolte stated, “Better forecasting saves lives and protects our communities,” emphasizing the bill's importance in preparing for such storms. Meanwhile, Rep. George Whitesides highlighted the need for improved disaster preparedness to protect families from the threats of these natural disasters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jay Obernolte Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jay Obernolte is worth $97.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 12th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Obernolte has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jay Obernolte's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Obernolte.

Jay Obernolte Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jay Obernolte:

H.R.4302: To accelerate subseasonal to seasonal prediction skills related to precipitation forecasts for water management in the western United States, improve atmospheric river forecasts across the country, and for other purposes.

H.R.3925: Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act

H.R.3460: AI Whistleblower Protection Act

H.R.3220: Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act of 2025

H.R.3198: Intergovernmental Critical Minerals Task Force Act

H.R.2879: Prison Staffing Reform Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jay Obernolte on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Obernolte.

Jay Obernolte Fundraising

Jay Obernolte recently disclosed $173.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 346th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 45.4% came from individual donors.

Obernolte disclosed $156.9K of spending. This was the 268th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Obernolte disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 235th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jay Obernolte's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.