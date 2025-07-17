Press Release: Reps. Obernolte, DeGette, Carter, and Peters Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Enhance CBO Scoring of Preventive Health Care Policies

Bipartisan bill introduced to improve Congressional Budget Office scoring on preventive health care policies and long-term savings.

Representatives Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), and Scott Peters (D-CA) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation aimed at updating the way Congress assesses the fiscal impact of preventive health care through the Preventative Health Savings Act.

The proposed bill seeks to allow the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to evaluate long-term budget savings from preventive health policies over a 30-year period, instead of the current 10-year window. Supporters argue this change will lead to better-informed healthcare investments and improved long-term health outcomes.

Rep. Obernolte emphasized the importance of rewarding "forward planning" in budgeting, while Rep. DeGette highlighted that the new assessments would lead to more educated decisions on preventive health expenditures. The bill aims to enhance the CBO’s capabilities in scoring legislation effectively and comprehensively.

H.R.4464: To amend the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 respecting the scoring of preventive health savings.

H.R.4302: To accelerate subseasonal to seasonal prediction skills related to precipitation forecasts for water management in the western United States, improve atmospheric river forecasts across the country, and for other purposes.

H.R.3925: Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act

H.R.3460: AI Whistleblower Protection Act

H.R.3220: Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act of 2025

H.R.3198: Intergovernmental Critical Minerals Task Force Act

