Press Release: Reps. Moore, Sherman, Lucas, Calvert, and Kamlager-Dove Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Olympic and Paralympic Games

Bipartisan legislation introduced to mint commemorative coins for the 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Quiver AI Summary

Representatives Blake Moore, Brad Sherman, Frank Lucas, Ken Calvert, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove have introduced bipartisan legislation, the America's Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coins Act, to create commemorative coins for the 2028 Los Angeles and 2034 Salt Lake City Olympic and Paralympic Games. The coins will be minted at no federal cost.

The bill aims to support event preparations and legacy programs for youth sports, receiving backing from U.S. Senators as well. Representative Moore expressed pride in representing Utah and the economic benefits for the state, while Sherman emphasized honoring American athletes.

The legislation will direct the Treasury to mint gold, silver, and clad coins, highlighting the U.S.'s history of hosting the Olympics, with Los Angeles set for its third summer games and Salt Lake City its second winter games. The full text of the bill is accessible online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

