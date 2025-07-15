Press Release: Reps. Mike Lawler and Marilyn Strickland Introduce Cool Corridors Act to Combat Extreme Heat and Modernize Transit Infrastructure

Reps. Lawler and Strickland introduce the Cool Corridors Act to address urban heat and improve transit infrastructure.

Congressman Mike Lawler and Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland have introduced the Cool Corridors Act of 2025, aiming to address extreme heat in urban areas by enhancing tree canopies along transit routes. The bipartisan bill focuses on improving public health and infrastructure through investments in shade facilities, targeting underserved neighborhoods.

Lawler emphasized that the bill will help mitigate heat-related damage to local infrastructure, stating, “By investing in public works projects now, we will save taxpayers’ money in the long run.” Strickland added that the legislation aims to create livable, safe communities amid increasing temperatures.

Support for the bill comes from various organizations, including the Trust for Public Land, which highlights the health and community benefits of increased greenery. The proposal includes interagency coordination to ensure accountability and foster local job training related to urban forestry.

Michael Lawler Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael Lawler is worth $133.2K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 409th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lawler has approximately $100.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Michael Lawler Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Michael Lawler:

H.R.4335: To provide authority to enhance security assistance with countries that are engaged in regional security cooperation efforts in the Middle East and North Africa, and for other purposes.

H.R.4297: To require a report on counterintelligence training for high-risk diplomatic posts.

H.R.4296: To amend the Food Security Act of 1985 to address emissions of certain greenhouse gasses and carbon storage through conservation incentive contracts.

H.R.3980: Streamline Emergency Care Act

H.R.3979: LEAPS Act

H.R.3721: Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization Act

Michael Lawler Fundraising

Michael Lawler recently disclosed $889.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.9% came from individual donors.

Lawler disclosed $459.2K of spending. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lawler disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 22nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

