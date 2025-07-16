Press Release: Reps. Lawler, Salazar, and Escobar Unveil Bipartisan DIGNITY Act to Address Immigration Reform

Reps. Lawler, Salazar, and Escobar introduce the bipartisan DIGNITY Act to reform the U.S. immigration system.

On July 15, 2025, Representatives Mike Lawler, María Elvira Salazar, and Veronica Escobar introduced the DIGNITY Act of 2025, described as a bipartisan immigration reform bill. The legislation aims to modernize immigration policy by enhancing border security, implementing mandatory E-Verify, and providing legal paths for undocumented immigrants to gain legal status.

Congressman Lawler emphasized the need for a "fair, earned process" for immigration, while Congresswoman Salazar described the act as a means to secure the border and offer stability without granting citizenship. Congresswoman Escobar highlighted the importance of finding bipartisan solutions to the immigration crisis.

With support from other congressional members, the DIGNITY Act seeks to create a balanced immigration framework that respects both security concerns and the contributions of immigrants within the U.S. economy and communities.

Michael Lawler Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael Lawler is worth $132.8K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 410th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lawler has approximately $100.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Michael Lawler's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lawler.

Michael Lawler Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Michael Lawler:

H.R.4410: To amend the Department of State Authorization Act of 2023 to extend the special hiring authority for passport services.

H.R.4335: To provide authority to enhance security assistance with countries that are engaged in regional security cooperation efforts in the Middle East and North Africa, and for other purposes.

H.R.4297: To require a report on counterintelligence training for high-risk diplomatic posts.

H.R.4296: To amend the Food Security Act of 1985 to address emissions of certain greenhouse gasses and carbon storage through conservation incentive contracts.

H.R.3980: Streamline Emergency Care Act

H.R.3979: LEAPS Act

You can track bills proposed by Michael Lawler on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lawler.

Michael Lawler Fundraising

Michael Lawler recently disclosed $889.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 42nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.9% came from individual donors.

Lawler disclosed $459.2K of spending. This was the 80th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lawler disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 123rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Michael Lawler's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

