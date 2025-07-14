Press Release: Reps. Juan Vargas and Scott Peters, Senators Padilla and Schiff Reintroduce Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act

U.S. lawmakers reintroduced the Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act to address Tijuana River pollution issues.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Juan Vargas and Scott Peters, along with Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, have reintroduced the Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act aimed at addressing pollution in the Tijuana River. This bicameral legislation intends to designate the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the lead agency coordinating efforts among various levels of government to mitigate pollution issues that have long affected the region. The act also seeks to establish a new Geographic Program within the EPA for a comprehensive management plan of water quality in the Tijuana River and New River watersheds.

In statements, Vargas highlighted the need for a coordinated government response to combat the pollution crisis affecting community health and local businesses. Peters described it as an environmental, public health, and economic crisis for San Diego, noting that a unified approach similar to initiatives in other major U.S. water bodies is necessary. Senators Padilla and Schiff also emphasized the health risks posed by ongoing pollution, while other representatives asserted that the bill would finally allow for efficient allocation of federal resources. The legislation is supported by various local governments and organizations, and it calls for the completion of priority projects to improve sewage treatment and overall environmental conditions in the affected areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Juan Vargas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Juan Vargas is worth $9.7M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 93rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Vargas has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Juan Vargas's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vargas.

Juan Vargas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Juan Vargas:

H.R.4357: To provide for the water quality restoration of the Tijuana River and the New River, and for other purposes.

H.R.3472: Housing Stability for Dreamers Act

H.R.975: Credit Union Board Modernization Act

You can track bills proposed by Juan Vargas on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vargas.

Juan Vargas Fundraising

Juan Vargas recently disclosed $167.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 360th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 53.9% came from individual donors.

Vargas disclosed $65.4K of spending. This was the 529th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vargas disclosed $192.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 574th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Juan Vargas's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.