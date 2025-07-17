Press Release: Reps. Jacobs, Dean, Castro, and Keating Introduce Bill to Enhance Monitoring of U.S. Weapons Use

Representatives introduced a bill to enhance monitoring of U.S. weapons usage, preventing harm to civilians and war crimes.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Representatives Sara Jacobs, Madeleine Dean, Joaquin Castro, and Bill Keating introduced the Silver Shield Operational End Use Monitoring Act. This legislation aims to enhance oversight of U.S. weapons to ensure they are not used in violation of international humanitarian laws or to harm civilians.

Rep. Jacobs emphasized, "It’s our responsibility to guarantee that U.S. weapons get into the right hands," highlighting the need for better monitoring mechanisms. The proposed program would establish a new end-use monitoring initiative to track the use of U.S. defense articles.

The bill is supported by various organizations, including Amnesty International and Oxfam America, indicating broad backing for its goal of preventing human rights violations linked to U.S. arms sales.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

