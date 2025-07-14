Press Release: Reps. Dave Min and April McClain Delaney Demand Law Firms Disavow Agreements with Trump Administration

Representatives Min and Delaney demand law firms clarify agreements with Trump administration to avoid legal implications.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 14, 2025, Representatives Dave Min (CA-47) and April McClain Delaney (MD-06) criticized the responses from nine major law firms involved in agreements with the Trump administration, alleging that these agreements breached the law. The Representatives sent follow-up letters demanding that the firms either acknowledge their compliance with Trump's terms or publicly disavow their agreements, which they deem potentially illegal. They highlighted that the firms had previously claimed no legal or ethical violations occurred, asserting that they maintained autonomy over their pro bono services. However, President Trump has claimed the ability to direct these services for various negotiations, which the Representatives argue undermines the firms' positions and could expose them to legal repercussions.

Min and Delaney stated, “As members of the United States House of Representatives, we took an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States.” They urged the law firms to clarify their stance on Trump's claims, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the rule of law. The recent letters continue their inquiry into the legality of the agreements, following earlier communication in April requesting clarity on the firms' legal obligations. The correspondence was supported by additional lawmakers, including Representatives Tlaib, Pallone, and Garcia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Dave Min Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Dave Min:

H.R.4256: To reauthorize the Digital Coast Act.

H.R.4237: To amend the National Security Act of 1947 to clarify the application of certain requirements in the processes for denying or terminating eligibility for access to classified information, and for other purposes.

H.R.4086: Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025

H.R.3779: STOCK Act 2.0

H.R.3553: BRUSH Fires Act

H.R.2455: Special Government Employees Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Dave Min on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Min.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.