Press Release: Reps. Chris Deluzio, Guy Reschenthaler, and John Joyce Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Relocate Energy Department Office to Pittsburgh

Legislation introduced to relocate the Department of Energy's fossil energy office to Pittsburgh, enhancing local energy industry engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

Representatives Chris Deluzio, Guy Reschenthaler, and John Joyce have introduced bipartisan legislation in Washington, D.C. to relocate the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This decision follows similar proposals from state Senators.

The relocation aims to place DOE officials closer to the energy industry, enhancing collaboration with Pennsylvania, a significant natural gas producer. Representatives emphasized the local energy sector's historical importance and the workforce's potential to influence national energy policies.

Deluzio highlighted the region as "at the heart of powering America," while Reschenthaler and Joyce echoed the need for more engagement between the federal workforce and local energy leaders, aiming to safeguard jobs and promote energy independence.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Christopher R. Deluzio Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher R. Deluzio is worth $4.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 156th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Deluzio has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Christopher R. Deluzio's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Deluzio.

Christopher R. Deluzio Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio:

H.R.4076: Insurrection Act of 2025

H.R.3680: No Corporate Crooks Act

H.R.3532: Striking and Locked Out Workers Healthcare Protection Act

H.R.3336: Depot Investment Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3139: Public Service Worker Protection Act

H.R.1987: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Deluzio.

Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

Christopher R. Deluzio recently disclosed $244.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 268th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.8% came from individual donors.

Deluzio disclosed $251.6K of spending. This was the 154th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Deluzio disclosed $352.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 473rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Christopher R. Deluzio's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.