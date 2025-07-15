Stocks

Press Release: Reps. April McClain Delaney and Dave Min Request Clarification from Law Firms on Trump Administration Deals

July 15, 2025 — 11:55 am EDT

Reps. McClain Delaney and Min request clarity from law firms on their agreements with the Trump administration.

Reps. April McClain Delaney and Dave Min have sent follow-up letters to nine major law firms that previously made deals with the Trump administration, seeking clarification on whether they agree with the administration's interpretation of their agreements. The representatives want the firms to publicly disavow these interpretations or risk potential legal liabilities.

The lawmakers had previously asked for clarity on the legality of the firms' agreements, under which they provided nearly $1 billion in pro bono legal services in exchange for assurances of non-targeting by the administration. However, in light of President Trump's conflicting statements, they are urging the firms to clarify their position.

"As members of the United States House of Representatives, we took an oath to uphold the Constitution... We cannot let the Trump Administration continue to undermine the rule of law," the representatives stated in their letter, emphasizing the need for the firms to disavow any misinterpretations.

