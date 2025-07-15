Press Release: Reps. April McClain Delaney and Dave Min Request Clarification from Law Firms on Trump Administration Deals

Reps. McClain Delaney and Min request clarity from law firms on their agreements with the Trump administration.

Quiver AI Summary

Reps. April McClain Delaney and Dave Min have sent follow-up letters to nine major law firms that previously made deals with the Trump administration, seeking clarification on whether they agree with the administration's interpretation of their agreements. The representatives want the firms to publicly disavow these interpretations or risk potential legal liabilities.

The lawmakers had previously asked for clarity on the legality of the firms' agreements, under which they provided nearly $1 billion in pro bono legal services in exchange for assurances of non-targeting by the administration. However, in light of President Trump's conflicting statements, they are urging the firms to clarify their position.

"As members of the United States House of Representatives, we took an oath to uphold the Constitution... We cannot let the Trump Administration continue to undermine the rule of law," the representatives stated in their letter, emphasizing the need for the firms to disavow any misinterpretations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

April McClain Delaney Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by April McClain Delaney:

H.R.3296: MIL FMLA Act

H.R.3159: Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act

H.R.2947: Deafblind DATA Act

You can track bills proposed by April McClain Delaney on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McClain Delaney.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.