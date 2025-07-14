Press Release: Representatives Sorensen, Kaptur, and Doggett Request Investigation into Causes of Deadly Texas Floods

Representatives Sorensen, Kaptur, and Doggett urge an investigation into the Texas floods that resulted in over 100 deaths.

On July 11, 2025, Representatives Eric Sorensen, Marcy Kaptur, and Lloyd Doggett issued a call for an investigation into the recent deadly floods in Texas that resulted in over 100 fatalities. In a letter addressed to President Trump, the leadership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the representatives emphasized the need to examine whether issues such as staffing shortages, delayed forecasting improvements, or inadequate flood preparedness contributed to the tragedy. Congressman Sorensen highlighted the importance of efficient collaboration between meteorologists, local media, and emergency management to ensure timely warnings, expressing concern over previous budget cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service (NWS) that may have compromised forecasting accuracy. He stated, “What went wrong with the warning systems in place and what more could have been done to prevent this tragedy?”

Congresswoman Kaptur criticized the situation as a failure of foresight, noting that “a changing climate is rewriting the rules of weather” and stressing the need for a fully operational weather warning system. Congressman Doggett echoed the call for accountability, stating, “Effective oversight saves lives” and urging an examination of how recent administrative actions may have weakened the federal response. The representatives' letter reflects ongoing concerns about the staffing reductions at NWS under the current administration, which they argue have negatively impacted forecasting capabilities and operational readiness.

