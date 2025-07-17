Press Release: Representatives Raul Ruiz and Norma Torres Criticize DHS for Hindering Congressional Access to Immigration Detention Facilities

Representatives Ruiz and Torres criticize DHS for obstructing congressional oversight visits to immigration detention facilities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Dr. Raul Ruiz and Norma Torres sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, condemning the Department of Homeland Security for allegedly obstructing congressional oversight visits to immigration detention facilities. They cited violations of federal law regarding access to these facilities, claiming that new policies hinder transparency.

Rep. Ruiz expressed concern over DHS's requirement for advance notice for visits, calling it "unacceptable and unlawful," while Rep. Torres accused DHS of discriminating against Democratic lawmakers in access to facilities compared to their Republican counterparts. They demanded immediate action from DHS.

The representatives are seeking written assurances by July 18, 2025, that DHS will comply with federal law, cease discrimination, and ensure equal access for all Members of Congress. This follows their visits to detention facilities to address conditions affecting their constituents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Raul Ruiz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Raul Ruiz is worth $1.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 276th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ruiz has approximately $489.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Raul Ruiz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ruiz.

Raul Ruiz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Raul Ruiz:

H.R.4417: To amend the Public Health Service Act to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services, acting through the Administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, to award grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements for supporting new mobile cancer screening units to expand patient access to essential screening services in rural and underserved communities, and for other purposes.

H.R.3521: Clinical Trial Modernization Act

H.R.3414: Joshua Tree National Park Expansion Act

H.R.3413: Physician and Patient Safety Act

H.R.3200: Critical Minerals and Manufacturing Support Act

H.R.2887: Protecting Outdoor Concerts Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Raul Ruiz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ruiz.

Raul Ruiz Fundraising

Raul Ruiz recently disclosed $368.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 236th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 57.2% came from individual donors.

Ruiz disclosed $196.0K of spending. This was the 275th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ruiz disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 151st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Raul Ruiz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.