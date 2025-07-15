Press Release: Representatives Nadler and Goldman Commend NYC Council for Releasing 9/11 Air Toxins Records

Nadler and Goldman praise NYC Council's Resolution 560 for releasing documents on post-9/11 air toxins accountability.

Representatives Jerrold Nadler and Dan Goldman issued a statement applauding the New York City Council's passage of Resolution 560, which mandates the release of documents related to air quality and toxins in New York City following the 9/11 attacks. The representatives emphasized the importance of transparency regarding what city officials knew about air safety at that time.

The resolution allows the Department of Investigation to investigate the actions of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the previous administrations in connection with air quality concerns. Nadler and Goldman stated, "New Yorkers deserve the truth. We’re finally about to get some answers," highlighting the long-standing demand for accountability in the wake of health complications stemming from 9/11.

