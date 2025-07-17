Press Release: Representatives Lofgren, Torres, Jacobs, and Tran Urge Release of $928 Million in Education Funding for California

California Democrats demand immediate release of $928 million in federal education funding, citing potential harms to schools and students.

Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Norma Torres, Sara Jacobs, and Derek Tran, along with California’s Democratic Congressional Delegation, are urging the Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget to release nearly $7 billion in education funding, including $928 million earmarked for California. They emphasize that withholding this funding negatively impacts vulnerable students and school services.

The funding freeze, initiated by the Trump Administration just before the new school year, has already forced California schools to cut programs and lay off staff, causing significant disruption. The representatives assert that each day of delay harms educational opportunities for many students.

The letter signed by the delegation highlights the essential nature of these funds for class size reduction, teacher recruitment, mental health services, and various other educational supports. "We demand that the Trump Administration stop holding K-12 student funding hostage," they stated, stressing the adverse effects of this funding freeze on California's educators and students.

Zoe Lofgren Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Zoe Lofgren is worth $5.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 133rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lofgren has approximately $1.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Zoe Lofgren's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lofgren.

Zoe Lofgren Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Zoe Lofgren:

H.R.3227: Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2025

H.R.2946: Clean Energy Victory Bond Act of 2025

H.R.2729: Carnivals are Real Entertainment Act

H.R.2211: Saving NOAA’s Workforce Act

H.R.2210: Saving NASA’s Workforce Act

H.R.2209: Saving NIST’s Workforce Act

You can track bills proposed by Zoe Lofgren on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lofgren.

Zoe Lofgren Fundraising

Zoe Lofgren recently disclosed $297.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 297th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 76.6% came from individual donors.

Lofgren disclosed $160.3K of spending. This was the 344th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lofgren disclosed $644.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 401st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Zoe Lofgren's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

