Press Release: Representatives Dave Min and Sean Casten Request Investigations into DOJ Officials for Potential Misconduct

Representatives Min and Casten request investigations into alleged misconduct by DOJ attorneys Ed Martin and Emil Bove.

Representatives Dave Min and Sean Casten have sent letters to the Washington, D.C. and New York State Bar Associations, calling for investigations into purported misconduct by U.S. Pardon Attorney Edward Robert Martin Jr. and U.S. Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Emil Joseph Bove III. They expressed concerns over potential ethical breaches.

According to the Representatives, the actions of both attorneys may warrant disciplinary measures, including disbarment. They emphasized the gravity of ethical conduct for individuals in influential government positions and urged the bar associations to maintain the integrity of the legal profession.

Min stated, “We believe it is incumbent on the D.C. [and New York State] Bar to do its part to uphold the rule of law and integrity among the attorneys it oversees.” The full text of their letters is available online.

