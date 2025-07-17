Press Release: Representative John W. Mannion Opposes Public Broadcasting Cuts in Statement

Representative John W. Mannion opposes cuts to public broadcasting, emphasizing the importance of local stations like NPR and PBS.

Representative John W. Mannion (NY-22) has issued a statement condemning proposed cuts to public broadcasting as part of a rescissions package by the President. He stated, “I strongly oppose the President’s decision” and criticized the action as an attack on the freedom of the press.

Mannion emphasized the importance of local stations like NPR, PBS, WCNY, WRVO, and WAER, labeling them as essential for news and education in Central New York. He pledges to continue advocating for their funding.

