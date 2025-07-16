Stocks

Press Release: Representative Derek Tran Advances FY26 National Defense Authorization Act in House Committee Vote

July 16, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Representative Derek Tran voted to advance the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act, supporting military readiness and community programs.

U.S. Representative Derek Tran (CA-45) voted to advance the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) from the House Armed Services Committee. The proposed bill allocates $882.6 billion in discretionary defense spending and includes provisions to enhance military readiness, servicemember support, and community programs in Southern California.

Tran emphasized the NDAA's importance, stating, "As one of the only pieces of legislation that must be passed by Congress every year, it is critical to ensure..." He highlighted the continuation of support for the Joint Forces Training Base - Los Alamitos, crucial for military and community engagement.

Approved by a bipartisan vote of 55-2, the NDAA awaits a full House vote. Tran's contributions include supporting youth programs and advocating for small business access in defense contracts, emphasizing accountability for the treatment of National Guardsmen based at JFTB-LA.

